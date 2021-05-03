Former Maryland police chief charged with attempted murder, arsons

David M. Crawford is facing more than a dozen attempted murder charges after he allegedly targeted a series of enemies in at least 12 arson cases going back a decade, according to officials.
1:39 | 03/05/21

Transcript for Former Maryland police chief charged with attempted murder, arsons

