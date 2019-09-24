Massachusetts governor orders 4-month ban on sale of e-cigarettes

He declared a public health emergency and said the move would allow medical experts to investigate the cause of vaping-related illnesses.
0:13 | 09/24/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Massachusetts governor orders 4-month ban on sale of e-cigarettes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

