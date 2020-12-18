Massive cyberattack hits federal agencies

More
Homeland Security’s agency that deals with cyber threats said that the hack “poses a grave risk to the federal and local government as well as critical infrastructure.”
1:23 | 12/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive cyberattack hits federal agencies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"Homeland Security’s agency that deals with cyber threats said that the hack “poses a grave risk to the federal and local government as well as critical infrastructure.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74789437","title":"Massive cyberattack hits federal agencies","url":"/WNT/video/massive-cyberattack-hits-federal-agencies-74789437"}