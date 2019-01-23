Transcript for McDonald's customer gives car to drive-through worker

Finally tonight, America strong. Amid this government shutdown, the political battles, proof that so many Americans are there for one another. Well, hi. Well, hi, how are you? How are you, stranger? I got a surprise for you today. Come with me. Reporter: Vicky Anderson works at a McDonald's in Kansas. A regular customer taking note how kind she is. She once asked if she knew anyone that fixes cars, but she didn't have much to spend. He never forget that. Here's the title and heres the keys. That black car is yours. Okay? No way. It's way. I'll give it to you. There. All right? Reporter: Chris Ellis and his son, Josh, behind him. That's my son, Josh. That's his old car. We made a deal and we're giving it to you. Yep. Thank you. God bless you. Reporter: Vicky walks over to see it. Oh, my god. For real? It's all yours. For real. It's a black car. And it's yours. Reporter: A 2009 pontiac. And it's hers.

