Transcript for McGahn meets with Mueller on Russia probe

ia investigation. ABC news confirming reports revealing white house counsel don mcgahn has now met extensively with Robert Mueller. Mcgahn sitting for at least three iniews with Mueller's team. Also repting mcgahn calls the president king Kong behind his back because of his predictable temper. Questions focusing on president trump's possible obstruction of justice president trump rponding a short time ago. He allowed mcgahn and other staff to cooperate. ABC's Tara Palmeri leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, the stunning reporfrom "The new York Times" revealing that white house counsel don mcgahn has coorated with the special counsel' investigation. The president tweeting that -- mcgahn reportedly shared, quote, deed accounts about the epodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether the president has obstructed ice. Th also confirmed that he's met with mueller'team at least three times and has questioned for more th hours than any other white H aff. In those interviews, accding to "T time manager began desc the president's furor toward the Russia investigation and the ways in which he urged Mr. MC to respond to it. Russia hoax. It's a witchunt. Reporter: Mcgahn also reportedly gave them alear view of the president's intimate moments with his lawyer, E firing of former fb director Comey. Mr. Mueller has a lot of conflicts also directly yourself. So you know that. Mr. Mueller is highly conflicted. In ft, Comey is his best friend. I can go into conflict after conflict. Sadly, Mr. Mueller is conflicted. But let him write the report. There's no collusion. Reporter: "The times" reporting at Mr. Mcgahn was also centrly involved in Mr. Trump's attempt to fire the special counsel. Which mcgahn resisted. His cooperation with T special counsel stem from a decision by the prident's firsteam of criminal lawyer the tis report. In a stateme, white house press secretary rah Sanders said, quote, the president and don have a great relationship. But two senior administrators tell ABC news say the T have a ayed relationship. According to "The tis," mcgahn has called the president king Kong behind his back given his volcanic temper. Tara we don't know how his cooperation has affected the investigation so R. But tonight, the president's lawyers are responding. That's right Rudy Giuliani tells M that he's confident that mcgahn didn't hand over any evidence that's remotedly harm to feel the president. Tom. Tara, thank you. And joining us tomorrow for his week," Martha Raddatz one-on-one with ite house security adser John Bolton in an exclusi interview live from Jerusalem. Now to the develing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.