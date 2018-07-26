Medical examiner uses DNA testing to ID remains of 9/11 victim

The family of the 26-year-old securities analyst at the World Trade Center said the discovery brings them closure.
0:14 | 07/26/18

Medical examiner uses DNA testing to ID remains of 9/11 victim

