Medical examiner releases report on actor Bob Saget’s death

A medical examiner confirmed that the 65-year-old died after accidentally hitting his head. A toxicology report found no illicit drugs or toxins and there was no evidence of foul play.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live