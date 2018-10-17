Mega Millions lottery jackpot closes in on $1 billion

It's the second-largest jackpot ever in the United States; the next drawing is Friday night.
The Mega Millions jackpot is nearly a mega billion soaring to 900 million dollars tonight. It's the second largest jet but ever in the US lottery officials tweaking the odds to create larger prizes your odds of winning this time what in 302 million. The next drawn Friday night powerball by the way tonight a more modest. 345. Million.

