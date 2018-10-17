Transcript for Mega Millions lottery jackpot closes in on $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot is nearly a mega billion soaring to 900 million dollars tonight. It's the second largest jet but ever in the US lottery officials tweaking the odds to create larger prizes your odds of winning this time what in 302 million. The next drawn Friday night powerball by the way tonight a more modest. 345. Million.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.