1 of Mexico’s most famous volcanoes erupts

More
Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination issued a yellow alert for the area around San Nicolas de los Ranchos.
0:17 | 01/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 of Mexico’s most famous volcanoes erupts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination issued a yellow alert for the area around San Nicolas de los Ranchos.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68206140","title":"1 of Mexico’s most famous volcanoes erupts","url":"/WNT/video/mexicos-famous-volcanoes-erupts-68206140"}