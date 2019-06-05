Transcript for Michael Cohen reports to prison

to the chaotic scene right here in New York City today. The crush of cameras as Michael Cohen left his apartment and headed to federal prison. He emerged from his park avenue apartment building and right into that chaotic scene, getting into his car for that ride to prison. But he delivered a vow right before he got into that car, and here's ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Michael Cohen is looking through a much different set of bars. Emerging from the gold gilded doors at his trump park avenue apartment building and taking one last shot at the president. I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place and lies at the helm of our country. Reporter: Pushing through a crush of cameras. Michael, should people feel sorry for you? Cohen stayed silent. Even as a photographer stuck his lens into his waiting SUV. Get the Out of the car! Reporter: Over the weekend, he was all smiles, stopping for handshakes, posing for photos. But tonight, Cohen is an inmat at New York's 0 sisville Otis vig federal correctional institution, where he'll spend the next three years. That's 1,095 days in the minimum security prison housing other notorious celebrities like Mike "The situtaion" sorrentino from the "Jersey shore" TV show and fire fesitval create, Billy Mcfarland. Cohen has pleaded guilty to a number of crimes, including arranging illegal hush money payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with Donald Trump. The president denied it all, but Cohen insists he was just following the boss's orders. There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth. All right, Tom llamas with us live here in New York tonight. And Tom, Michael Cohen spent hours cooperating with the special counsel, Robert Mueller. Cohen spent hoursch thing on the hill in front of the American people. Now congress wants to hear from Robert Mueller himself on the hill, but president trump tonight has changed his mind about this? Reporter: That's right, David. At first, president trump said the decision would be up to attorney general William Barr, but then the president tweeted this. "Bob Mueller should not testify. No redo for the dmes." Now Barr told congress he had no problem with Mueller testifying, and tonight, a source flag with the attorney general's thinking tells ABC news he halgs not changed his mind. David? Tom, thank you. Next tonight, to what the

