-
Now Playing: How to refresh your summer glow from head to toe
-
Now Playing: Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Over 60 NFL players opt out of season due to COVID-19 concerns
-
Now Playing: Crackdown on massive Beverly Hills parties
-
Now Playing: Josh Lucas talks dreams of a ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ sequel 20 years after the first movie
-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer to voice new character on 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'
-
Now Playing: Sherri Shepherd talks about her new hosting role and podcast
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry opens up about overcoming depression before giving birth to baby
-
Now Playing: Lil’ Wayne cheers on Lakers as a virtual fan
-
Now Playing: YouTube star’s home raided by FBI
-
Now Playing: UConn cancels 2020 season as NCAA issues scholarship protections
-
Now Playing: Turning the page on racism and inequality
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles pro sports teams band together to level the playing field
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry surprises 2 deserving ‘cleaning warriors’ from Georgia
-
Now Playing: Judge rules in favor of Duchess Meghan in tabloid lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Ellen DeGeneres supported by A-list stars amid controversy
-
Now Playing: Tony Bennett celebrates 94th birthday
-
Now Playing: 28 players on Rutgers football team test positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Brandy on emotional new album