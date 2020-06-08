Transcript for Michelle Obama opens up about mental health struggles

Back now with the index and Michelle Obama opening up about her struggles with mental health during this pandemic. I know that I am dealing with some form of low grade depression, not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife and just seeing this administration watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out is dispiriting. The former first lady sharing those comments on her new she said working out and sticking to a routine have helped. A study by the Kaiser family foundation found more than half of Americans say the pandemic has negatively impacted their health.

