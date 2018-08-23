Middle school student dies in football practice

School officials in Crowley, Texas confirmed 13-year-old Kyrell McBride-Johnson was unresponsive as CPR was performed. He was later taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.
0:15 | 08/23/18

