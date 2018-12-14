Transcript for Migrant child's death being probed by Homeland Security

take three days, David. Questions tonight after a death of a7-year-old girl in theustody of U.S border Pae a H four crossed into the U.S illegally. We hav learned tonight about how long it took get her eency help. The secretary of Meland security says her heart goes GHT to Thi family. Here's Tom ls tonight. R: Tonight, T apartment omeity is launching an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old girl who the government says illegally crosse the us and was ined by Boer patrol.tonight lawmakers are demanding sw I hope sht immediatcare border. Reporter: The ss she was off food and water showed no signs she was sick. Hours later,he was vomitin befooratrol put her on the bus for atran. Wh paramedicseached her 90 minutes later, the LE girl S not breathing. She H to be revooi her temperature, 105.9 degrees. Shied a latf septic sh M heart G out to the family. Just a very sad example of tgeis journey. I cannot stress how dangerous this journey I WHE famies choooss illegally. Eporter: Oe migrants are detained by law, the government has to pvide medicalare. Ws of this latest death coming after ABC news reported on the Ater migranthild. Tr I think there so many people there it was hard ise girl. Reporter: Medical records show Yazmin Juarez 19-month-old daughter marie had no sig of being sick when she entered a detecenter in March bu days L marie wadiagnosed with a severe respiratory infect legal claims the rnins marie D not G proper ca R two wee at the detent cent. After they were released, marie mehoalized and died six W later. Translator: I have a really, really hard time forging ahead without my child.e was my that partmy life is gone. Repor says they are unable cement on the little girleath becau of the legaaim. Thi eving, the FAA is investigating what may be the rst CAS O a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.