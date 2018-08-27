Transcript for UN: Military leaders must be prosecuted for Rohingya atrocities

Ginger zee, thank you. Major N headline tonight in ass we've bee reporting on for years now.one of the persecuted miups in T D, the rohingya. The oup from the, tonight, the new es, the refugees protesting the bloody crackdown that began just over aar agonow,ations of torture and mass execns at least 700,000 tgo escape theolence.r's government continuing to deny the claims to ABC's Bob woodruff on the story again for . Reporter: These are the faces of the rongya, refugees, survivors of genoc some cg, praying, begging for ice. A brutal crackdown forcing more than 700,000 to flee their homes in Myanmar in the past year. 10,000 aea but that a conservative estimate, according to a new rt. And tonight, for the first Tim the U.N. Calling for the miryders respoible to be prosecuted for indescribable locked and on fire." Accusations the military denies. We've beenveling to E region for years now, chronicling the plightthe rohingya. Who was that burned door village? "Tilitary," this man tells these before and after satellite imaghow just of the destruction. We wine massive humanitarian crisis. The long lines for F little pink slips of paper let the workers know Huch rice, oil and salt give to eh Faly. Theye escaped myanmar their lives. But for the uned op, every day is a fight to survive. David, that neweport also condemning the spread anti-rgya hate speech on social media. Tot, facebooacknowledgg ey were too slow to act in Myanmar, now banning 0 individuals and organizations from T si David? Bob woodruff, thank you. And we know you'll stay on .

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.