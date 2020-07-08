Transcript for More than a million still without power 4 days after Isaias made landfall

not made that commitment, less than 100 days out from election day. Next, more than 1 million customers in the northeast still without power. New York City briefly hit with a blackout. And it's not just the lights that are not working. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight makes four days since Isaias made that crashing landfall in the Carolinas. And in the northeast, hundreds of thousands of families don't know how much longer they will be in the dark. From Long Island, New York -- My mother is 88 years old. She lives with us. I can't leave her alone. Her life alert won't work because it is hooked into the phone. Reporter: To Connecticut, where the governor declared a state of emergency on Thursday. It takes 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 days for it to be restored. That is not a first world situation, that is a third world situation. Reporter: In New York City, power lines still sparking this morning. Huge trees and tangled wires still blocking streets. It's like, what comes first? They have to cut the tree down, kill the lines to make sure they can do so safely. Reporter: Early this morning, a new blackout plunged 200,000 New York City customers into darkness. Authorities blaming it on a lightning strike. It's been so frustrating here in Connecticut. 375,000 people without power here. And officials hope to have everybody restored by Tuesday evening. A full week after the storm made landfall. Adrienne, thank you. News about the African-American family detained by police in Colorado.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.