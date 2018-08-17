Transcript for Millions in the Northeast bracing for dangerous storms

Now to the severe thunderstorm watch up as we're one air tonight for a good part of the northet. They are warning of damaging winds and lightning. New York City through Boston, all watching this tonight. The system already bringing heavy rain, flooding interstate 43. That's from Milwaukee right there, drivers in their cars stranded in both directions strong winds flipping over a small Blane in Tulsa. Let's get right to our meteorologist, rob Marciano. Working double duty this Friday night. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. We are seeing widespread coverage strong thunderstorms inland, to the northeast and even to our west. It's shrouding the sunshine, and here's our radar. Watch from 11:00 from Pennsylvania through southern parts of new England, and a lot of these areas have seen twice the Normal amount of rain for a month in the last round of rain, so saturated soil, could see more in the way of flooding and it could be a front that pushes through. Not really tomorrow night, so another round coming through tomorrow afternoon, unit lingers to the south for more lingering storms through Sunday, David. Right through the weekend, and thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.