Transcript for Millions in Northeast bracing for record cold this Thanksgiving

And this Thanksgiving, people are bracing for an arctic blast and record cold in the northeast. Snow and wind blowing across Syracuse, New York. Look at that right there. Temperatures plunging overnight from D.C. To philly, New York to Boston. Wind chills falling below zero in some areas. And the west bracing for three days of rain. ABC's chief meteorologist ginger zee is tracking it all tonight. She's along the George Washington bridge. And ginger, you've already felt some weather tonight. Reporter: We did, we just saw a squall come through here, Tom, with mixed precipitation. This is what's happening. Just northwest of us, by about 130 miles, binghamton, New York, their wind chill, 4. So, the front is there. And you can see it on the map. It is pushing with some snow squalls in the Lakes, lake effect snow. A couple of inches, all you need to get the roads covered. Tomorrow morning, when we dry out, you also are chilled. To your bone. It will feel like 6 at the Macy's parade. 0 for Connecticut. 9 below, Burlington, Vermont, which could go for their coldest Thanksgiving on record. So, too, could Providence. You know the headline here is cold. But sunshine back to the west. 60 for Denver and Kansas City. Pockets of rain that could help the smoke in the west. Tom? Ginger zee for us tonight. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.