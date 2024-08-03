Milwaukee County medical examiner rules D'Vontaye Mitchell death a homicide

Disturbing new video shows the events leading to the death of Mitchell, a Black man, after he was hit and pinned down by security guards outside a Milwaukee hotel.

August 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live