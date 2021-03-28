Former Minneapolis police officer murder trial set to begin

Derek Chauvin is being charged with two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
2:34 | 03/28/21

{"duration":"2:34","description":"Derek Chauvin is being charged with two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76738523","title":"Former Minneapolis police officer murder trial set to begin","url":"/WNT/video/minneapolis-police-officer-murder-trial-set-begin-76738523"}