Transcript for The miracle in the hotpot and the lost wedding ring

Finally tonight, the ring and the instant pot. A story of miracles, and a new friendship, "America strong." That's it! Reporter: There's quite a story behind this squeal of pure joy. And it begins at a Walmart store. Joanne Johnson looked at an instant pot, opened it up, but didn't buy it. Then she noticed something was gone. I said, I lost my wedding ring. That was back in October. Just days before her 20th anniversary. She searched high and low, returning week after week to look through the store for her lost ring. Fast forward to Christmas morning. A woman opened the instant pot. There was a ring right in the center of the box. Reporter: She posted it on Facebook. Joanne sees the post. There are big yellow symbols and a picture of an instant pot. I start reading it. Little electric shocks are going through my body. This is just too coincidental. Reporter: And that is what brought this moment of joy on Christmas night, no less. I just can't believe this. Oh! I'm sorry. Reporter: Joanne says getting back her ring is a miracle. And she knows miracles. Just days before Christmas four years ago, she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and given no more than 18 months to live. Here I am, four years later, still getting up. Every day is a miracle. Reporter: And now, another miracle, the lost ring that has brought her a new friend. And I don't think she'll lose that ring again. Thank you for watching. I'm Jonathan Karl in New York. Have a great evening and a happy new year.

