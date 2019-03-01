Missing Michigan State student found dead in Saginaw Bay

More
He called 911 after his vehicle got stuck in the mud when he was leaving a New Year's party, but he didn't know his location, police said.
0:14 | 01/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing Michigan State student found dead in Saginaw Bay

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60148032,"title":"Missing Michigan State student found dead in Saginaw Bay","duration":"0:14","description":"He called 911 after his vehicle got stuck in the mud when he was leaving a New Year's party, but he didn't know his location, police said.","url":"/WNT/video/missing-michigan-state-student-found-dead-saginaw-bay-60148032","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.