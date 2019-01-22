Missing woman found alive outside Boston

Boston police announced on Twitter that 23-year-old Olivia Ambrose has been found alive and taken to an area hospital "for evaluation purposes."
2:03 | 01/22/19

breaking news tonight out of Boston. Authorities just moments ago revealing a young woman they had been desperately searching for has now been found. Olivia ambrose had moved to Boston just a week ago. She was last seen leaving a bar Saturday night, in fact, it was just today police released images of a person of interest, and then a break in the case just hours later. Tonight, our Boston affiliate WCVB with exclusive video of a man now in custody. And here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, after days of searching, a breakthrough. We can tell you that the young woman, Olivia ambrose, who's been missing since Saturday, has been found alive. Reporter: Boston police confirming the news. 23-year-old Olivia ambrose was last seen out at this bar with her twin sister and friends on Saturday night. She had just moved to Boston to work for a software company. She only moved a week ago. Yes. It was her -- I think her first night out in the city. Reporter: The news coming just after police released these photos of a person of interest in the case. She left the bar around 11:00 P.M. Saturday. Minutes later, surveillance cameras catching her entering a subway station with a man, his arm around her. Cameras then catching her exiting a different station with the same man. I went to her apartment and she hadn't been there. It was, like, set up for her to arrive home with pajamas on her bed and everything. Reporter: Police converging late today on a housing development where her cell phone last pinged, finding Olivia. Our Boston affiliate WCVB with exclusive footage of the suspect a man in custody. All right, let's get to Eva pilgrim. The young woman, Olivia ambrose, has been taken to the hospital? Reporter: That's right, David. She was take on the the hospital, where she is being evaluated. Her family putting out a statement tonight, thanking everyone for helping to bring Olivia home. David? All right, Eva pilgrim tonight. Thank you.

