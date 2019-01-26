Missing 3-year-old North Carolina boy found alive

Casey Hathaway was found near his great-grandmother's house after spending two nights alone in the woods, often in freezing temperatures.
1:45 | 01/26/19

Transcript for Missing 3-year-old North Carolina boy found alive

