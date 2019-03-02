Transcript for MMA fighter suspected of murder after escaping prison transport

Back now with the alleged murderer escaping custody. He's a professional mixed martial arts fighter and considered extremely dangerous, and the late breaking update just coming in. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the daring escape by a professional mma fighter, now murder suspect. Caught after nine hours on the run. He should be considered extremely dangerous. Reporter: Around 7:00 A.M. This morning, 44-year-old Cedric marks making a brazen getaway on foot as guards from a private transport company stopped at a McDonald's north of Houston with a van full of ten inmates. Do they need any additional units for that escaped prisoner? Reporter: The middleweight, seen here in this mma fight, was in the process of being extradited from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to temple, Texas, on arrest warrants for the deaths of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. The two reported missing on January 9th. Their bodies found in Oklahoma on January 15th. The fugitive fighter also a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of April Pease in Minnesota. Pease was never found. That case still open. He is in custody tonight, and facing additional charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.