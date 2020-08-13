New model predicts Chicago, Baltimore and Boston could become COVID-19 hotspots

More
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged every American to wear a mask after nearly 1,200 students and staff were quarantined in Cherokee County, Georgia.
3:37 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New model predicts Chicago, Baltimore and Boston could become COVID-19 hotspots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:37","description":"The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged every American to wear a mask after nearly 1,200 students and staff were quarantined in Cherokee County, Georgia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72336977","title":"New model predicts Chicago, Baltimore and Boston could become COVID-19 hotspots","url":"/WNT/video/model-predicts-chicago-baltimore-boston-covid-19-hotspots-72336977"}