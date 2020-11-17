Moderna announces COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough

More
The company says its vaccine appears to be nearly 95% effective. The announcement comes just a week after Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine progress.
3:44 | 11/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moderna announces COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:44","description":"The company says its vaccine appears to be nearly 95% effective. The announcement comes just a week after Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine progress. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74242041","title":"Moderna announces COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough","url":"/WNT/video/moderna-announces-covid-19-vaccine-breakthrough-74242041"}