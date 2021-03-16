Transcript for Moderna starts testing COVID-19 vaccine on children

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a very busy Tuesday night. We have a lot to get to and we begin tonight with the first test vaccinations on children in this country. Thousands of children from 6 months old up to 12 years old. This comes as vaccinations continue to ramp up and as authorities warn again tonight against the crowds we've been seeing. Tonight, just north of the border, Ontario, Canada, declaring a new wave of the virus. One more reason to be very cautious as we continue to move forward. But that welcome news from moderna tonight. The first U.S. Vax seen maker to study our effective it is in children. An important step to making sure schools are safe. And could it mean some children could be vaccinated before the next school year in the fall? The white house announcing today the federal government is rolling out more vaccine. 3.5 million more doses this week than last. And tonight, the numbers. 71,9,000 people have received at least one dose. That's 28% now of all adults. But the CDC director urging caution. Tonight, at least 14 states seeing a slight uptick now in cases in just the last week. And so we begin tonight with ABC's Eva pilgrim here in new York. Reporter: Tonight, a major step toward protecting the youngest Americans from the coronavirus. Moderna now starting to test its vaccine on children from 6 months old up to 12 years old, making it the first U.S. Vaccine maker to test on infants. We think that's incredibly important, particularly in terms of making both day care and school safe for young children. Reporter: To find the right dose of vaccine for children, modern researchers will divide a group of 7,000 volunteers by age. First testing the vaccine in kids 6 to 11 years old, followed by 2 to 6 years old, then children 6 months to 2 years old. Reporter: Rachel Guthrie is a nurse in Arizona and has already been vaccinated. She's enromming two of her children in the trial -- and believes the benefits outweigh any risks. Not that I want my kids to be Guinea pigs, but I do want them to get that protection and I think it's important if we have the opportunity to get this out to the general public to do so. Reporter: Guthrie says she jumped at the chance to vaccinate 1-year-old Charlotte and 3-year-old Ollie, who is in preschool. You never know what other people are doing in their outside life. But for him to have this chance to be vaccinated, that extra layer of protection that I'm really grateful for him to have. Reporter: Nearly 12% of Americans are now fully vaccinated, but with the threat of highly contagious variants, it's a race against time. The best way to circumvent the variants is to continue to vaccinate as many people as quickly and as efficiently as possible, at the same time as maintaining your public health measures. Reporter: At least 14 states, eight of them noo the northeast, saw a slight uptick in case average in the last week. The CDC closely tracking cases here at home and warning about the virus surging again in Europe. I'm pleading with you, for the sake of our nation's health. These should be warning signs for all of us. Eva pilgrim back with us tonight from a mass vaccination site in Brooklyn. And Eva, the CDC director there urging Americans to be cautious, to avoid another surge in this country. And we're now learning of a spike in cases north of the border in Ontario, Canada, a new wave they're declaring there? Reporter: Yeah, Canadian officials see they're seeing new covid cases in some areas. Scientists there now declaring a third wave. They say it's being driven by variants, especially the one from the uk and that variants account for half the new cases there. David? All right, Eva pilgrim leading us off tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.