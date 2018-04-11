Transcript for Florida mom strangled to death by her own teenage son

Next tonight to a disturbing case out of Florida. Police say a mother was strangled by her own teenage son. That 15-year-old allegedly confessing and appearing in juvenile court today along with two friends authorities say helped get rid of the mother's body. ABC's erielle reshef with the latest. Reporter: Chilling details tonight as a teenage son is charged in the murder of his own mother. Accused of weaving a twisted plot to cover it up. He appeared handcuffed in a juvenile court today. On the charge of first degree premeditated murder. Reporter: Along with two 17-year-old alleged co-conspirators. Police say it started Thursday night with a fight between the teen and his mother 46-year-old Gail cleavinger over his grades. In particular a "D" that he received in a certain subject. A very loud and boisterous and contentious argument ensued. Reporter: His stepfather out of town when the boy allegedly waited until midnight to choke Cleavenger to death later enlisting the help of two friends to bury her in a fire pit at a nearby church. The next day investigators say the teen went to school as Normal, even texted his stepfather as if nothing was wrong then later called 911 to report a burglary at his home claiming his mom was missing. Tom, the state's attorney's office tells ABC news for now those teens will not be charged as adults saying it's too early to make that decision. Tom. A disturbing story, indeed,

