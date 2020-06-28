Transcript for Monster cloud of dust darkens southern skies

Next, the massive dust cloud from Georgia to Texas. Authorities warning that air could pose a danger. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, a massive cloud of dust is darkening skies in the south, choking major cities in coronavirus hotspots like Florida and Texas. This morning, just awful to run. Reporter: Hazy skylines from Houston to Dallas to Atlanta. The dust air threatening people with respiratory problems like asthma and covid-19. Wearing a mask will definitely help. At the same time, staying indoors will help. Reporter: Images from space show the vast dust cloud leaving the saharan desert last week, traveling 5,000 miles to the U.S. One bright spot in the dusty mess -- it's making for some beautiful sunsets. All right, and rob joining us now with a look at the forecast. Rob, good evening. Reporter: The dust will thin over the next few days, but another plume is arriving later in the week. For now, strong thunderstorms across much of the eastern two-thirds of the country. Including some flash flood emergencies south of Boston. Heavy rain, the watch up in effect until at least 8:00 P.M. And a tornado watch in effect for parts of North Dakota. And in the west, the fire weather, with the fire growing in Utah. Red flag warnings and critical fire danger continues tomorrow, with the pattern shifting on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.