Transcript for Mont Blanc glacier melting at alarming rate due to climate change

Next tonight here, our team getting a first-hand look at what scientists say is a clear and alarming sign of climate change. Massive glaciers visited by millions shrinking and far faster than expected. ABC's James Longman takes us 12,000 feet up Mont blanc. Reporter: It's the tallest mountain in western Europe and a tourist destination for millions, but tonight, Mont blanc and it's massive glaciers are in the crosshairs of climate change. Where I am right now, this is behind us over there, behind Mont blanc, that is Italy, and Switzerland is over there. This mountain sits on three countries, it is truly vast. The glacier on that Italian side is breaking apart ten times more quickly than anyone expected, nearly 9 million cubic feet of ice at risk of collapse. The danger zone below has been evacuated. We went up for a closer look. If this part of the glacier cracks off, there would be an enormous dramatic episode of all this ice tumbling down the mountain. Yeah, exactly. Reporter: Why? A warming climate, say scientists. This frozen ocean, one of many melting glaciers around the world. You could lose two-thirds of the gave shes? Almost everything will disappear by 2100. Reporter: And that's just 80 Yeah, yeah, it is. Reporter: David, everywhere you go here, you see shrinking glaciers. Take this one. You can see where ice was, and where it is now. It is normal for glaciers to move, but the point is they're shrinking at an alarming rate. David? James Longman tonight. James, thank you.

