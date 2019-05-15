4 motorcycle officers escorting Trump crash on Louisiana interstate

More
Three officers were treated for minor injuries; the president's limousine was not involved.
0:15 | 05/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 motorcycle officers escorting Trump crash on Louisiana interstate
Two B index of other news tonight in the accident involving president trumps motorcade for motorcycle officers escorting the president crashing on interstate ten that's in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It happened today three officers are being treated tonight for minor injuries president trumps limousine was not involve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Three officers were treated for minor injuries; the president's limousine was not involved.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63037284","title":"4 motorcycle officers escorting Trump crash on Louisiana interstate","url":"/WNT/video/motorcycle-officers-escorting-trump-crash-louisiana-interstate-63037284"}