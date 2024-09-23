Murders down 11.6% in US as FBI reports major drop in violent crime

The change between 2022 and 2023 represents the "largest drop" in decades, the FBI said. The only major increase was in car theft, which grew by nearly 13%.

September 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live