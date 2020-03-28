Transcript for Music used around the world to transcend the coronavirus outbreak

Finally tonight, "America strong." The beautiful notes raised here at home and around the world. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Those Italian serenades boosted morale, inspiring others -- as the virus hit closer to home. Now people are taking it to a whole new level. These are musicians with the Toronto symphony. Performing Copeland's "Appalachian spring." members of the rotterdam philharmonic responded in kind with beethoven's "Ode to joy." Colorado symphony did, too. music is a universal language. Why do birds suddenly appear In the face of horror, harmony, humanity, and hope. Close to you David Wright, ABC news, New York.

