Mystery unfolds in Boston suburb attack

More
Police said a man drove a truck into a building then shot and killed two people before police shot and killed him.
1:32 | 06/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mystery unfolds in Boston suburb attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Police said a man drove a truck into a building then shot and killed two people before police shot and killed him. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78525478","title":"Mystery unfolds in Boston suburb attack","url":"/WNT/video/mystery-unfolds-boston-suburb-attack-78525478"}