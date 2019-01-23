Transcript for Nancy Pelosi cancels Trump's address to Congress in letter

president of the speaker of the house tonight. The president telling speaker Pelosi today he has every intention of delivers his state of the union from the capitol next Tuesday, even with the government shutdown. 800,000 workers not getting paid. He was then on camera today when reporters broke the news to him, the speaker's response. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight for us. Reporter: President trump today tried to call Nancy Pelosi's bluff, writing, "Dear madam speaker -- I look forward to seeing you on the evening of January 29th in the chamber of the house of representatives." Adding, "It would be so very sad for our country if the state of the union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location." Pelosi's reaction? Stay tuned. Reporter: Shortly after, she canceled his planned address to congress, writing, "Dear Mr. President -- I look forward to welcoming you to the house when government has been opened." Your response to the house speaker? I'm not surprised. It's really a shame what's happening with the Democrats. Reporter: The president later taking this stab at Pelosi. She doesn't want the American public to hear what's going on. She is afraid of the truth. I think it's a great blotch on the incredible country that we all love. Stop the shutdown. Stop the shutdown. Reporter: Today, fed up furloughed workers clogging the halls of the capitol. FBI agents are warning the shutdown could make us less safe. If the shutdown continues, what is the worst case scenario in terms of public safety? The FBI needs to be fully funded, so that we can do our jobs, stop terrorist attacks. We need to do that to keep this country safe. Reporter: 800,000 federal workers now on the verge of missing their second paycheck. The coast guard commandant beyond frustrated. I find it unacceptable that coast guard men and women have to rely on food pantries and donations to get through day-to-day life as service members. Reporter: In Maryland, Mandie Jarvis, whose husband serves in the coast guard, is struggling. I actually applied for a second job. It's a night job. I already work days. Even working a second job, I still wouldn't be able to supplement what he makes. So many people feeling the effects of this. Mary Bruce live on the hill tonight. President trump still hopes to deliver his address, if not the capitol, some place else, perhaps? Reporter: Sources tell us that the president is actively exploring his options, weighing whether to give the Washington or somewhere else around the country. We know he's been preparing two different versions of the speech, depending on where he delivers it. David? Mary Bruce, thank you.

