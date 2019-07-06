NASA says space tourism is nearly here but at a cost

The space agency said it will allow private citizens to stay on the International Space Station for up to 30 days starting as early as 2020.
And NASA says space tourism is nearly here at a cost. The space agency announcing they will allow private citizens to stay on the International Space Station for up to thirty days beginning as early as 20/20. The missions will be operated by private contractors like Boeing and SpaceX it will cost about 35000 dollars a night for space station accommodations. And getting Daryn back well. Another fifty million so keep dreaming.

