Transcript for NASA says space tourism is nearly here but at a cost

And NASA says space tourism is nearly here at a cost. The space agency announcing they will allow private citizens to stay on the International Space Station for up to thirty days beginning as early as 20/20. The missions will be operated by private contractors like Boeing and SpaceX it will cost about 35000 dollars a night for space station accommodations. And getting Daryn back well. Another fifty million so keep dreaming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.