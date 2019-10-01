Now Playing: Naval scandal: Commander at Guantanamo Bay fired

Now Playing: Alabama officials tell citizens not to eat chicken tenders on side of highway

Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down the latest on Jeff Bezos' divorce

Now Playing: Monica and Bill, 20 years later

Now Playing: People over 65 share the most fake news, study shows

Now Playing: Meningitis warning triggered by man's death

Now Playing: Partial government shutdown enters Day 20

Now Playing: Dad allegedly staged his son's kidnapping

Now Playing: President Trump heads to US-Mexico border

Now Playing: R. Kelly docuseries prompts investigation

Now Playing: Government shutdown affects air travel

Now Playing: Where John Bobbitt is today: Part 11

Now Playing: John Bobbitt uses fame to launch a stint as a porn star: Part 10

Now Playing: What John Bobbitt thought when Lorena was found not guilty in knife attack: Part 9

Now Playing: John Bobbitt on why he thinks his wife Lorena cut off his penis: Part 8

Now Playing: The Bobbitt story becomes a tabloid and mainstream media sensation: Part 7

Now Playing: The moment John Bobbitt learned his penis was successfully reattached: Part 6

Now Playing: Police recover John Bobbitt's missing penis: Part 5

Now Playing: The night Lorena Bobbitt sliced off her husband John's penis: Part 4