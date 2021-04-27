Transcript for Navy fires warning shots at Iranian vessels

Overseas tonight, the U.S. And Iran and the tense encounters in the persian gulf. Now video showing Iranian speedboats swarming U.S. Navy and coast guard ships. The U.S. Navy firing warning shots. Here's our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: It was pitch black in the persian gulf as the armed Iranian patrol boats sped towards the U.S. Navy and coast guard vessels, ignoring multiple verbal warnings and blaring horns. It was not until the Iranians got within 68 yards of the U.S. Vessels that the U.S. Fired warning shots -- that streak of light you see -- that the three Iranian boats finally turned around. This is the second time this month that the Iranians have swarmed U.S. Vessels. The U.S. Navy saying the Iranians are conducting "Aggressive, unsafe, harassing maneuvers" without "Due regard for the safety of other vessels as required by international law." These two encounters, the first time Iranian boats have harasses the U.S. In over a year. There are hard liners that don't want the nuclear talks to success, so, they are trying to provoke a fight. Reporter: And David, these aggressive and sudden encounters are exactly the kind that can lead to mistakes and escalation. All right, Martha Raddatz, we'll see you here tomorrow night, Martha, for our coverage of the president.

