Navy veteran killed by police

More
Jason E. Washington was shot by police while trying to break up a fight after he reached for a handgun that fell on the ground.
1:30 | 07/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Navy veteran killed by police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56303653,"title":"Navy veteran killed by police","duration":"1:30","description":"Jason E. Washington was shot by police while trying to break up a fight after he reached for a handgun that fell on the ground.","url":"/WNT/video/navy-veteran-killed-police-56303653","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.