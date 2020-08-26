Transcript for NBA postpones all games after players refuse to play over Jacob Blake shooting

today, in an unprecedented move, NBA teams boycotting tonight's playoff games. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: In an historic move tonight, the NBA announces all playoff games tonight will be postponed, following this week's police shooting of Jacob Blake. Players boycotting in protest. The bucks had been in serious discussion about boycotting tonight's game. Reporter: The bucks versus magic, Houston rockets versus Oklahoma City thunder and L.A. Lakers versus Portland trail blazers games all to be rescheduled after some of the biggest stars in sports decided enough is enough. Lebron James engaged on Twitter, sayings "We demand change, sick of it." L.A. Clippers head coach doc rivers, giving a powerful statement after the game last night. We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot. It's amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. Reporter: And you know what, fans are so eager to watch these playoffs, but the bucks tweeting tonight that some things are bigger than basketball. Major league baseball following suit, they're protesting tonight Cincinnati reds/milwaukee brewers game, going to be rescheduled. Other teams expected to follow. David? Adrienne, thank you. We're going to turn to the

