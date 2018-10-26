NBC pulls plug on Megyn Kelly's show amid 'blackface' controversy

She has reportedly hired a top Hollywood litigator to reportedly negotiate an early exit from the network.
10/26/18

Transcript for NBC pulls plug on Megyn Kelly's show amid 'blackface' controversy
Two B index of other news tonight and Megan Kelly's program has been canceled by NBC Kelly the network's highest paid anchor. Ignited a firestorm bitter comments defending black face on Halloween tonight Fox News now responding. To any speculation about whether she may return they are saying quote we are extremely happy with our entire lineup.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

