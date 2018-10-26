Transcript for NBC pulls plug on Megyn Kelly's show amid 'blackface' controversy

Two B index of other news tonight and Megan Kelly's program has been canceled by NBC Kelly the network's highest paid anchor. Ignited a firestorm bitter comments defending black face on Halloween tonight Fox News now responding. To any speculation about whether she may return they are saying quote we are extremely happy with our entire lineup.

