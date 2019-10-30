NCAA to allow athletes to profit from likenesses

More
College athletes can now profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses and the new rules will be in placed by January 2021.
0:11 | 10/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NCAA to allow athletes to profit from likenesses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"College athletes can now profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses and the new rules will be in placed by January 2021.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66620253","title":"NCAA to allow athletes to profit from likenesses","url":"/WNT/video/ncaa-athletes-profit-likenesses-66620253"}