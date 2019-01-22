Transcript for Newark Airport air traffic suspended due to drone activity

And we begin with the scare in the air, causing a ground stop here in the New York City area at this hour. Newark airport has now halted all flights coming in after a drone scare. Newark, of course, one of the busiest airports in the country. At least two drones were spotted hovering over nearby teterboro airport. That's on the arrival path for passenger planes coming into Newark. ABC's David Kerley leads us off. Reporter: That drone scare forcing all air traffic to be suspended at Newark airport. Two drones spotted hovering at 3,500 feet, that's eight times what is allowed, at nearby teterboro airport, which is on the arrival path of the planes to Newark. Officials then putting a brief hold on arriving aircraft. Other planes being diverted or held at their point of departure. Now one of the nation's busiest airports at a complete ground stop, while officials untangle the chaos. This demonstration video shows the dangers a drone collision might create. This comes on the heels of the last drone scare back in December at London's gatwick airport. It grounded more than 1,000 flights and impacted 140,000 passengers, shutting down the airport for two days. So, let's get to David Kerley with us live tonight. And David, this that ground stop still in effect, and if so, that's going to create thousands of delays. Reporter: And thousands of passengers. The ground stop is still on at this hour. I can tell you, we're hearing the air traffic control and pilots saying this happened at a critical point. One guy said, pilot said, it was pretty close. David? All right, David Kerley leading us off tonight.

