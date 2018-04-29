Transcript for NFL draft pick celebrating an unbelievable triumph against the odds

Finally tonight America strong the NFL draft pick celebrating an. Unbelievable triumph against the odds and it's a family affair here's ABC's John Dodd. No word. The grace. And the determination in this man's they have been their from the start along with something else a challenge. Bourne a twin she can Griffin had this difference a left arm that ended like this and was painful. Leading when he was four to amputation. First thing out there are growing up. What people want to say how he's going to be the candidate resolute he would but she came never let that slow him down through training and rich. Sweat and heat beat the odds surreal. To become a division one football player that's something only 7% of high school players ever do. Along the way he inspired people like twelve year old Julie on a lynch and who was born with the same condition she and her much bigger friend are both determined to make sure it is their ability that defines them. So of course she was rooting for him in this year's NFL draft. You guessed it in the fifth round on the fourth pick. The call came secure. She team. Now part of the 2% of college players who get drafted to the NFL I appreciate those anybody some I think you can't do some. Hugo who more broadly. What's more it suiting up alongside his twin brother. For the Seattle Seahawks. Howard. And grace and determination. Loan with an amazing talent for beating the odds John Donvan ABC news. And we will all be rooting for she came with big John for that report we think you for watching I'm Tommy Ellis in New York GMA first thing in the morning David Mears right back here tomorrow night have a great evening.

