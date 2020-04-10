Transcript for NFL gets hit hard by COVID-19

If approved, it could take effect as soon as Wednesday. Trevor, thank you. And new infections causing the NFL to shuffle their schedule for a second time within a week. With new questions about whether the league is doing enough. Here's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight, covd-19 infecting the NFL, shuffling week four of the league's schedule as more players test positive for the coronavirus. I think the league needs to look at possibly abbreviating the schedule down to 14 games. But I do believe bubbling in the playoffs is a reality. Reporter: Sunday's scheduled new England patriots game against the Kansas City chiefs moved to Monday following positive covid tests on both teams, including quarterback cam newton. The patriots saying in a statement that other players and staff who have been in close contact with newton received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for covid-19. This, just days after the Pittsburgh steelers game against the Tennessee titans was rescheduled for October 25th after an outbreak within the titans organization. The associated press reporting at least 20 people testing positive, about half of them players. And New Orleans saints fullback Michael Burton now cleared after what's believed to have been a false positive test Saturday. They basically have to coexist with something that has been utterly predictable, which is that covid would impact the league as the season wore on. Reporter: The NFL is doing extensive testing, and now possibly considering bubbling, at least for the playoffs, like we saw with the NHL and NBA, which are both now wrapping up essentially covid-free seasons. Tom? The bubble seeming to work. Janai, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

