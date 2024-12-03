NFL linebacker suspended for 3 games for hitting rival team's quarterback

Houston Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair was punished for repeated violations of player safety rules after striking Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence in the head on Sunday.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live