-
Now Playing: Secret Santa Spreads Financial Cheer
-
Now Playing: Secret Sleigh Project brings Santa to homebound children across the country
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson tee off in $9 million prize golf match
-
Now Playing: Nonprofit takes donations and pays off layaway plans for children
-
Now Playing: Couple finds winning $1.8 million lottery ticket while holiday cleaning
-
Now Playing: Golden State Warriors Steph Curry involved in multicar accident
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday on track to be biggest online shopping day in US history
-
Now Playing: 'Impacts of climate change are intensifying': Government report
-
Now Playing: Man pulled from rubble after massive home explosion in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Bus carrying college marching band overturns on icy interstate
-
Now Playing: Black Friday doorbuster deals create chaos in stores
-
Now Playing: Iowa woman gives birth on the side of the road on Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Harvard student is first DACA recipient to be named a Rhodes Scholar
-
Now Playing: 'Oh my God!': Employee climbs merchandise table to avoid Black Friday shoppers
-
Now Playing: Wu Tang Clan donates coats to people in need
-
Now Playing: Black Friday deals 2018: Tech to toys
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe when temperatures drop
-
Now Playing: Family demands answers for Tennessee driver killed by concrete dropped from overpass
-
Now Playing: Authorities work to recover American missionary's body from remote island
-
Now Playing: Record cold and snow heading into weekend travel