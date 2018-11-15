Noreaster turns deadly

More
A deadly winter storm wreaks havoc across nearly half the country.
2:43 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Noreaster turns deadly

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59229736,"title":"Noreaster turns deadly","duration":"2:43","description":"A deadly winter storm wreaks havoc across nearly half the country.","url":"/WNT/video/noreaster-turns-deadly-59229736","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.