North Carolina volunteer firefighters charged with arson

More
10 volunteer firefighters have been arrested and accused of intentionally setting fires to abandoned homes and woods.
0:11 | 07/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina volunteer firefighters charged with arson
Firefighters accused of arson in Robertson county North Carolina tonight police now all resting ten volunteer firefighters accusing them of setting fires. Two abandoned structures and would areas over the last two years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56498029,"title":"North Carolina volunteer firefighters charged with arson","duration":"0:11","description":"10 volunteer firefighters have been arrested and accused of intentionally setting fires to abandoned homes and woods.","url":"/WNT/video/north-carolina-volunteer-firefighters-charged-arson-56498029","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.