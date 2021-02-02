Northeast US walloped by biggest nor'easter in years

More
New York City streets are nearly impassible in the snow. Hundreds of flights have been canceled because of the storm.
3:50 | 02/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northeast US walloped by biggest nor'easter in years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:50","description":"New York City streets are nearly impassible in the snow. Hundreds of flights have been canceled because of the storm.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75619632","title":"Northeast US walloped by biggest nor'easter in years","url":"/WNT/video/northeast-us-walloped-biggest-noreaster-years-75619632"}